MOVES-State Street appoints Wai Kwong Seck to its management committee

Dec 18 State Street Corp, the world's second-largest standalone custody bank, appointed Wai Kwong Seck to its management committee, the company's senior-most strategy and policy making group.

He is currently head of the company's Global Services and Global Markets businesses in Asia Pacific region since 2011.

The company has also promoted Gunjan Kedia to the management committee.

Kedia currently heads the company's investment servicing capabilities in the Americas region for mutual fund, insurance and institutional clients. (Reporting by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)
