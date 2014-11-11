State Street responds to U.S. subpoenas on asset servicing business

Nov 10 State Street Corp said on Monday
it was responding to subpoenas from the U.S. Department of
Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission for
information regarding its solicitation of asset servicing
business of public retirement plans.
The company said it had sought legal advice.
"We have retained counsel to conduct a review of these
matters, including our use of consultants and lobbyists in our
solicitation of business of public retirement plans and, in at
least one instance, political contributions by one of our
consultants during and after a public bidding process," the
company said in a regulatory filing. (bit.ly/1yrVlpZ)
Separately, the SEC said it would increase its enforcement
actions in the municipal market, encouraged by its success in
recent cases.
In the coming year, the SEC will focus on abuses in the
pension fund arena, offering and disclosure fraud and
broker-dealer abuses, according to Andrew Ceresney, its director
of enforcement.
State Street had agreed to pay $70 million to settle
lawsuits in July that claimed the company had inflated its share
price by overcharging clients on foreign exchange services and
had misrepresented its investments in mortgage backed
securities.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bangalore; Editing by Ken
Wills)