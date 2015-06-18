State Street says SEC may file charges

June 18 State Street Corp said it may
face enforcement action by the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission following investigations related to solicitation of
asset servicing business for public retirement plans.
State Street said on Thursday it received a 'Wells Notice'
from the SEC specifically relating to the company's
relationships with clients in two states during a period ending
2011, the world's second-largest custody bank said in a filing.
A Wells Notice is usually the last step in an SEC
investigation before an enforcement action is filed, and gives a
recipient one last chance to persuade regulators not to file a
lawsuit.
The investigation includes the use of consultants and
lobbyists and, in at least one instance, political contributions
by one of its consultants during and after a public bidding
process, State Street said.
