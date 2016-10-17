版本:
MOVES-State Street names new head of alternative investment solutions

Oct 17 Financial services firm State Street Corp appointed Aisling Keane head of alternative investment solutions, APAC.

Keane, who would replace Bob Keogh, has previously held senior management positions at BNP Paribas Securities Services and Credit Suisse AG.

She would be based in Hong Kong. (Reporting by Aravind K in Bengaluru)

