UPDATE 1-State Auto Q2 loss wider than market estimates

* Q2 oper loss $5.11/shr vs est loss $4.74/shr

* Q2 loss $5.01/shr

* Q2 net premiums written $387.1 mln (Adds details, follows alerts)

Aug 2 State Auto Financial Corp posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss hurt by higher catastrophe losses from severe tornadoes in April and May in the United States.

"Second-quarter loss was both unprecedented and unexpected," Chief Executive Bob Restrepo said in a statement. "The scope and severity of the spring storms... produced the highest quarterly combined ratio since STFC went public in 1991."

State Auto Financial's combined ratio for the quarter was 147.0 versus 115.2 a year ago. Its second-quarter loss ratio included 44.3 points of catastrophe losses.

Higher loss ratios indicate a less profitable business for an insurer.

The regional property and casualty insurance holding company posted a second-quarter loss of $201.4 million, or $5.01 per share, compared with a net loss of $26.2 million, or 66 cents per share, last year.

Operating loss -- a key measure with insurance companies that excludes investment gains and losses -- was $5.11 per share.

Analysts, on average, expected the company to post a loss of $4.74 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Columbus, Ohio-based insurer closed at $16.81 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)