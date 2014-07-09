版本:
BRIEF-State Street settles shareholder lawsuit over foreign exchange services for $60 million

July 9 State Street Corp : * Other defendants reach $60 million settlement of shareholder lawsuit related

to foreign exchange services -- court filing * Lawsuit accused State Street of artificially inflating foreign exchange

revenue by overcharging clients for foreign exchange services * Lawsuit also accused State Street of falsely stating it invested only in

'high quality' assets in its investment portfolio and in off-balance-sheet

'conduits' * Settlement requires approval by federal judge in Boston
