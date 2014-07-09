BRIEF-State Street settles shareholder lawsuit over foreign exchange services for $60 million

BRIEF-Whirlpool Corp Q1 GAAP earnings per share $2.01
* Whirlpool Corporation reports first-quarter 2017 results and revises full-year guidance
July 9 State Street Corp : * Other defendants reach $60 million settlement of shareholder lawsuit related
to foreign exchange services -- court filing * Lawsuit accused State Street of artificially inflating foreign exchange
revenue by overcharging clients for foreign exchange services * Lawsuit also accused State Street of falsely stating it invested only in
'high quality' assets in its investment portfolio and in off-balance-sheet
'conduits' * Settlement requires approval by federal judge in Boston
* Bioasis appoints Mark Day, Ph.D., as chief executive officer and director
* American Lorain says filed form 12B-25 indicating that co was delaying filing of its annual report on form 10-K for year ended Dec 31, 2016 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2peJzEn) Further company coverage: