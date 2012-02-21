UPDATE 1-State St CEO gets $5.7 million restricted stock for 2011

BOSTON Feb 21 State Street Corp Chairman and Chief Executive Jay Hooley recently received nearly $15 million in restricted stock for his performance in 2011 and as a settlement of awards from previous years, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For 2011, State Street granted Hooley 142,489 shares of restricted stock, currently valued at $5.7 million. State Street shares closed down 24 cents at $40.01 in Tuesday trading.

Overall, Hooley received 368,794 shares of mostly restricted stock with a value of $14.8 million, the SEC filing said. About 31,000 of those shares were withheld to satisfy tax withholding obligations, according to the filing.

The Boston-based custody bank disclosed the amounts in an SEC filing on Friday night before a three-day holiday weekend. Over the past year, State Street shares were down 12 percent, but they outperformed the 16 percent decline of the Dow Jones U.S. Asset Managers Index.

The biggest amount of restricted stock, 195,483 shares, was a performance award granted as part of Hooley's 2010 compensation, according to the SEC filing. The stock vests over a four-year period, with 2011 being the first vesting period, State Street said.

Hooley also received smaller amounts of restricted stock as performance awards for part of his 2009 compensation and for 2006 in connection with his appointment to the office of vice chairman, according to the SEC filing.

In the company's proxy for 2010, the company said 61 percent of Hooley's total compensation was linked to deferred, performance-based restricted stock. The company's next proxy, due within the next two months, will give a more complete picture of Hooley's 2011 compensation.