State Street, Arkansas to discuss settling FX case

By Tim McLaughlin
BOSTON, June 5 State Street Corp will
open settlement discussions soon with an Arkansas pension fund
that accuses the custody bank of overcharging on currency
trades.
Under an order from U.S. District Court Chief Judge Mark
Wolf, the bank and the $9 billion Arkansas Teacher Retirement
System have until July 13 to meet at least once to discuss the
possibility of settling the civil fraud lawsuit.
One of State Street's most lucrative franchises - trading
foreign currencies for pension funds - is under attack; the bank
is fighting lawsuits filed by pension funds in several states.
The bank's forex business is also the subject of government
investigations, including by the U.S. Department of Justice, the
U.S. Department of Labor and the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, State Street has disclosed.
"State Street has so many guns trained on them. They're not
going to be able to avoid a settlement," said Patrick Burns,
director of communications for the Washington, D.C., nonprofit
group Taxpayers Against Fraud, which works on lawsuits brought
under the Federal False Claims Act. "These things are just
building steam."
Judge Wolf set the deadline for settlement talks after
handing State Street a legal setback in the case last month when
he denied the bank's motion to dismiss the civil fraud claims.
Both sides declined to comment on settlement talks.
During a court hearing last month, Wolf asked State Street's
lawyers, from the law firm WilmerHale, whether the litigation
might hurt the bank's business.
"Here you've got a customer who pays you $900,000 a year,
and State Street probably pays WilmerHale more than that," Wolf
said. "It can't be great business to be litigating big
customers."
"No, it's not great business," answered attorney Jeffrey
Rudman.
The legal disputes center on trades State Street made on
behalf of pension funds that did not involve negotiating
specific foreign exchange rates. On those so-called indirect
trades, State Street is accused of concealing price markups that
were several times higher than those on trades with negotiated
rates.
The bank denies any wrongdoing. "State Street has always
accurately disclosed the amount of currency exchanged in every
foreign exchange transaction where St ate Street Global Markets
is the counterparty, including every indirect FX transaction,"
State Street spokeswoman Alicia Curran said.
In the Arkansas teacher pension fund case, State Street is
accused of marking up a small subset of non-negotiated trades up
to 18 times higher than negotiated trades, according to court
papers. The pension fund said it thought it was being charged a
wholesale rate pegged to what big banks charge each other, known
as the interbank rate.
"If State Street believed it was authorized to take the kind
of compensation it took, it could have spelled it out clearly
and we wouldn't be here today," Wolf said at a hearing last
month.
Lawyers for State Street have argued in court papers that
the bank acted no differently than the discount warehouse
operator Costco Wholesale Corp. There was nothing
fraudulent about failing to disclose to customers the precise
difference between wholesale and retail prices; it was an
ordinary business practice, the lawyers argued.
But David Goldsmith, a lawyer for the Arkansas pension fund,
told Wolf that State Street told the fund back in 1998 that
there would be "no charge" for currency trades.
And in the next five fee schedules, the bank was silent on
the matter of forex trading costs. It wasn't until 2009, and
after State Street was sued by California's attorney general,
that the bank made clear it was trading against the interests of
pension funds on non-negotiated trades, Goldsmith said.
He also said most of the Arkansas pension fund's indirect
forex trading involved repatriating dividends paid by foreign
corporations. For example, when Honda Motor Co Ltd.
pays a dividend in yen, a custody bank will exchange that
currency into U.S. dollars for a pension fund.
While State Street has not conceded any wrongdoing in any of
the cases, it has offered customers more transparency on
non-negotiated trades. Meanwhile, the pension funds have changed
their own behavior by negotiating more trades, compressing State
Street's profit margins on that activity.
In the first quarter, State Street reported that revenue
from non-negotiated, or indirect, trades fell 13 percent from a
year earlier to $75 million. And the proportion of total foreign
exchange revenue from indirect trading declined to about 50
percent from about 54 percent.
State Street has acknowledged that some customers may
continue to shift away from indirect trading.