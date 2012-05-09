版本:
State Street loses bid to dismiss Arkansas FX case

May 9 A U.S. judge in Boston has denied a motion by State Street Corp to dismiss claims that the custody bank overcharged an Arkansas pension fund on its foreign currency trades.

In a ruling entered on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Mark Wolf allowed a civil fraud case filed by the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System to proceed, court papers show.

