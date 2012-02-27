State Street says N.Y. authorities probing forex

BRIEF-Fairfax India Holdings says book value of $10.25.shr for the yr ended Dec 31 2016
* Fairfax India Holdings Corporation: financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016
Feb 27 State Street Corp. said on Monday the U.S. Attorney in Manhattan and the New York Attorney General are investigating its foreign exchange business.
Boston-based State Street, which is the largest provider of mutual fund custody and accounting services in the United States, made the disclosure in its annual report filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The New York Attorney General and the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, which already have sued State Street's chief rival, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, have made inquiries into what State Street described as "our indirect foreign exchange execution methods."
* Fairfax India Holdings Corporation: financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016
* ECHELON INSURANCE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND 2016 ANNUAL RESULTS
* On February 10, co's unit entered into a loan and security agreement with Western Alliance Bank - SEC Filing