State Street says N.Y. authorities probing forex

Feb 27 State Street Corp. said on Monday the U.S. Attorney in Manhattan and the New York Attorney General are investigating its foreign exchange business.

Boston-based State Street, which is the largest provider of mutual fund custody and accounting services in the United States, made the disclosure in its annual report filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The New York Attorney General and the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, which already have sued State Street's chief rival, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, have made inquiries into what State Street described as "our indirect foreign exchange execution methods."