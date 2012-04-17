UPDATE 4-State Street profit hurt by surge in expenses

* Expense growth far outpaces revenue growth
* Forex revenue hurt by decreased volatility
* Excess client deposits decline by $5 billion from 4th qtr
* Shares up 1.7 pct in midday trade
April 17 State Street Corp. said
first-quarter profit fell 11 percent as compensation and other
employee benefits surged at nearly three times the pace of
operating revenue.
On a conference call with State Street executives, some Wall
Street analysts said the bank needed to get its compensation
expenses in line with its revenue base.
"There is a general concern that the customers of State
Street are treated well and employees are treated well, but the
shareholders aren't," CLSA bank analyst Mike Mayo said on the
call.
Escalating compensation costs also have been among the chief
complaints of billionaire activist investor Nelson Peltz, whose
Trian Partners has pushed State Street to spin off its asset
management arm. Trian has reported a 3 percent stake in the
company.
State Street said compensation and employee benefits in the
first quarter rose 9 percent from a year earlier to $1.06
billion. The bank attributed the increase to worker
demographics, merit increase awards from last year, and hires
from new business and acquisitions.
Total operating revenue rose just 3.1 percent to $2.4
billion.
State Street Chairman and Chief Executive Jay Hooley said
some compensation expenses were accelerated into the first
quarter because the bank had more people who were age 55 with
five years of service. As a result, expenses related to
stock-based awards to those employees are recognized in one
quarter versus being spread out over several quarters, Hooley
explained.
"You shouldn't read into it as any big news flash," Hooley
said during a telephone interview.
But at the same time, the bank is working to reduce the
ratio of compensation and employee benefits to total
operating-basis revenue to about 39 percent, compared with 40.2
percent in 2011.
"As we've said, if revenue does not grow in a robust
way, operating leverage will be a difficult thing for us to
achieve," State Street Chief Financial Officer Ed Resch said on
a conference call "Obviously, with the opposite being true, if
revenue grows 10 percent-plus, 12 percent-plus on an annual
basis."
The Boston-based custody bank's net income was $417 million,
or 85 cents a share, including preferred stock dividends and
other adjustments. That compared with $466 million, or 93 cents
a share, in the year-ago period.
Analysts' average forecast was 86 cents a share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
State Street shares were up 70 cents, or 1.6 percent, to
$44.38 in Tuesday morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
'DECENT JOB'
Nomura analyst Glenn Schorr said in a research note that
State Street did a "decent job" in the first quarter. He said
the company's profit outlook should improve as seasonal
compensation issues subside.
State Street's servicing fees were $1.08 billion during the
first quarter, down 2 percent from a year ago. Investment
management fees generated by State Street Global Advisors were
$236 million, flat with the year-ago period, amid a planned $31
billion reduction in assets managed for the U.S. Treasury
Department.
Foreign exchange trading revenue decreased 7 percent from
prior-year levels, partly because of lower volatility. The forex
businesses at State Street and Bank of New York Mellon
have been under pressure to change amid accusations they
overcharged pension fund clients. The banks have denied any
wrongdoing. State Street executives said they expect clients to
seek alternatives to non-negotiated forex trades, which are at
the center of several lawsuits.
Assets under custody and administration, a key driver of
fees, were $23.2 trillion at the end of March, compared with
$22.6 trillion a year earlier.
Custody bank activities include managing investments,
lending stocks, trading foreign currencies, tracking asset
valuations and providing accounting services to mutual funds.
The bank said financial markets began to show some stability
in the first quarter as average excess client deposits left on
its balance sheet declined $5 billion from the fourth quarter.
It is an indication that big institutions are putting more cash
back to work.
Since Jan. 3, State Street shares have climbed 9 percent.
But that rise has lagged the Dow Jones U.S. Asset Managers
Index, which is up 17 percent during that time.