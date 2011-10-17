State Street and its profits under increasing pressure

BOSTON Oct 17 Trian Partners' top-to-bottom critique of State Street Corp (STT.N), and its push to spin off the company's investment management arm, comes on the eve of State Street's third-quarter earnings report, which analysts expect to contain plenty of disappointing news.

Analysts said rock-bottom interest rates and depressed stock market levels are expected to hamper any quick turnaround at Boston-based State Street, which reports earnings on Tuesday.

"We expect a lot of bad news," Jefferies & Company analyst Ken Usdin wrote in his preview of State Street's results.

Profits at leading U.S. financial custodians State Street, Bank of New York Mellon (BK.N) and Northern Trust Corp (NTRS.O) are under pressure as they reinvest maturing securities into new investments with ultra-low yields.

They also have to waive some of their money market fees so investors can get some yield in an environment of historically low interest rates. And lawsuits challenging the securities lending and foreign exchange activities at State Street and BNY Mellon could hurt future profits from those activities, analysts said.

Evercore Partners analysts reflected the downbeat mood, saying State Street, BNY Mellon and Northern Trust are expected to report core earnings below consensus estimates.

Led by activist investor Nelson Peltz, Trian said State Street has sacrificed profits for revenue growth while allowing compensation expenses to balloon.

State Street, the world's No. 3 institutional investor, issued a brief statement in response to Trian, highlighting its profitable growth and its strong capital position. The company said it does not support separating State Street Global Advisors from the parent company.

But in its analysis, Trian said shareholders have subsidized an increase in employee compensation at State Street, which has produced lower earnings per share.

"In 2010, shareholders paid employees just under $500 million more in compensation than in 2009 for 14 cents less in earnings per share," Trian said in its analysis.

Even with a 3 percent rise in its share price on Monday, State Street's stock is off 13 percent over the past 12 months, underperforming the 3 percent rise on the Standard & Poor's 500 index.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Robert Lee said in a research note he expects State Street's revenue and earnings growth to remain constrained until short-term interest rates move higher, despite new business formation.

One bright spot for State Street investors is that some analysts and Trian say that the Boston company could be in better position to outperform rivals BNY Mellon and Northern Trust. Analysts also agree State Street shares are relatively cheap, trading recently at about nine times 2012 estimated earnings.

Trian, which holds a 3 percent stake in State Street, said State Street is the clear leader in the investment servicing industry and earns nearly twice as much revenue per assets under custody and administration as BNY Mellon.

Still, as of Oct. 13, State Street's 5-year total shareholder return was negative 45 percent, compared to negative 32 percent at Northern Trust and negative 44 percent at BNY Mellon, Trian said.

"It is important to highlight that custody banks such as Bank of New York Mellon and Northern Trust have also performed poorly the past five years," Trian said in its white paper. "Like State Street, their problems have been largely self inflicted as the whole industry has been poorly managed in our view." (Reporting by Tim McLaughlin in Boston; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)