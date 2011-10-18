UPDATE 3-State Street Q3 results find growth in distress

* Operating revenue up 12 percent from year-earlier levels
* CEO expects prolonged low-interest rate environment
* Tax benefit lifts earnings by 18 cents a share
Oct 18 State Street Corp (STT.N) reported on
Tuesday third-quarter results that topped Wall Street
estimates, on strong gains from investment management fees and
foreign currency trading, lifting its shares 6 percent.
State Street Chief Executive Jay Hooley also said his
company has taken advantage of distress in global financial
markets as clients outsource more activities to reduce their
expenses.
"I would say that the other side of this depressed
environment is that it is good for business because our
customers, whether they're pension funds, investment managers
or alternative managers, are looking for some relief around
either expense or responding to new regulatory reporting,"
Hooley said on a conference call. "So the core business is
good."
Boston-based State Street, the world's third-largest
institutional investor, reported net income of $543 million, or
$1.10 a share. That compared with $540 million, or $1.08 a
share, in the year-before period.
Analysts, on average, had been looking for State Street to
earn 88 cents a share, according to estimates compiled by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. State Street said its results included
a benefit of 18 cents a share from restructuring conduit
assets.
Shares of State Street rose $2.13, or 6.3 percent, to
$36.00, in New York Stock Exchange trading.
Revenue in the third quarter was $2.43 billion, up 5
percent from $2.3 billion in the year-earlier period.
Investment management fees generated by State Street Global
Advisors rose 17 percent to $229 million from year-ago levels.
Nomura analyst Glenn Schorr said in a research note that
new business wins helped State Street offset declines in assets
under custody and administration. Those assets totaled $21.5
trillion at the end of September, down from $22.8 trillion at
the end of June.
Before the results were released, analysts had been
downbeat about the prospects for State Street and other U.S.
custody banks because of ultra-low interest rates and depressed
stock market levels.
State Street Global, whose SPDR Gold exchange-traded fund
was recently the world's largest ETF, experienced negative net
flows of $15 billion in the quarter.
Meanwhile, State Street is under pressure from billionaire
investor Nelson Peltz, whose Trian Partners says the company
has sacrificed profits for revenue growth. In a critique of
State Street operations, Trian said the company's employee
compensation expenses are too high. But in the third quarter,
State Street said salary and employee benefit costs fell 4.4
percent from the previous three months.
On the conference call, Hooley declined to take any
questions about Trian's unflattering analysis of State Street.
"The thing that pleases me ... is that we continue to grow
our core revenue through the course of the financial crisis,"
Hooley told Reuters during a telephone interview.
RBC Capital Markets analyst Gerard Cassidy said, however,
that higher growth assumptions from cross-selling lucrative
services such as foreign exchange trading and securities
lending have changed for U.S. custody banks.
In addition, Cassidy said there is enormous pressure on the
industry's net interest margin in an environment of ultra-low
interest rates. Indeed, State Street's third-quarter net
interest revenue was $578 million, a 20 percent drop from
year-earlier levels.
Before the earnings release, State Street shares were down
27 percent this year, underperforming the 4.5 percent decline
of the Standard & Poor's 500 Index.
(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin in Boston, editing by Gerald E.
McCormick, Dave Zimmerman)