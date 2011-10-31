SEC case against ex-State Street execs dismissed

Oct 31 A judge for the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission has dismissed a case against two former
State Street Corp (STT.N) executives accused of tipping off
favored clients on soured subprime mortgage investments.
Chief Administrative Law Judge Brenda Murray ordered that
the administrative proceedings against John P. Flannery and
James D. Hopkins be dismissed, according to an Oct. 28 initial
decision.
Flannery is a former member of State Street's executive
management group, and James Hopkins is a former head of product
engineering for North America.
(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin in Boston, editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)