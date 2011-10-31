SEC case against ex-State Street execs dismissed

Oct 31 A judge for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has dismissed a case against two former State Street Corp (STT.N) executives accused of tipping off favored clients on soured subprime mortgage investments.

Chief Administrative Law Judge Brenda Murray ordered that the administrative proceedings against John P. Flannery and James D. Hopkins be dismissed, according to an Oct. 28 initial decision.

Flannery is a former member of State Street's executive management group, and James Hopkins is a former head of product engineering for North America. (Reporting by Tim McLaughlin in Boston, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)