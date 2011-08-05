State Street has agreement over some Lehman claims

* Agreement still subject to bankruptcy court approval
* Covers repo transactions
* Company has other claims against Lehman estate
BOSTON, Aug 5 State Street Corp (STT.N) said it
had reached an agreement with parts of the Lehman Brothers
bankruptcy estates in the United States over the value of
claims on repurchase agreements.
The agreement, which has not yet been approved by the
bankruptcy court, was struck after June 30, the custody bank
disclosed in a quarterly 10-K filing on Friday.
Even if approved, the deals covers only "the value of
deficiency claims arising out of indemnified repurchase
transactions in the U.S."
That is just a portion of State Street's various claims and
obligations in the bankruptcy, the bank said.
With some $23 trillion of assets under administration and
thousands of investment clients around the globe, State Street
was embroiled on both sides of the 2008 Lehman bankruptcy. The
bank said it is both seeking the return of some funds and may
be liable for some claims.
"We are in discussions with other Lehman bankruptcy
administrators and would expect over time to resolve or obtain
greater clarity on the other outstanding claims," the filing
stated. "We continue to believe that our realizable claims
against Lehman exceed our potential return obligations, but the
ultimate outcomes of these matters cannot be predicted with
certainty."
(Reporting by Aaron Pressman, editing by Bernard Orr)