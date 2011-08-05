State Street has agreement over some Lehman claims

* Agreement still subject to bankruptcy court approval

* Covers repo transactions

* Company has other claims against Lehman estate

BOSTON, Aug 5 State Street Corp (STT.N) said it had reached an agreement with parts of the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy estates in the United States over the value of claims on repurchase agreements.

The agreement, which has not yet been approved by the bankruptcy court, was struck after June 30, the custody bank disclosed in a quarterly 10-K filing on Friday.

Even if approved, the deals covers only "the value of deficiency claims arising out of indemnified repurchase transactions in the U.S."

That is just a portion of State Street's various claims and obligations in the bankruptcy, the bank said.

With some $23 trillion of assets under administration and thousands of investment clients around the globe, State Street was embroiled on both sides of the 2008 Lehman bankruptcy. The bank said it is both seeking the return of some funds and may be liable for some claims.

"We are in discussions with other Lehman bankruptcy administrators and would expect over time to resolve or obtain greater clarity on the other outstanding claims," the filing stated. "We continue to believe that our realizable claims against Lehman exceed our potential return obligations, but the ultimate outcomes of these matters cannot be predicted with certainty."

(Reporting by Aaron Pressman, editing by Bernard Orr)