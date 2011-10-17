UPDATE 1-Peltz wants changes at State Street, asset mgt spin-off

* Peltz's Trian owns 3.3 pct of State Street shares
* Suggests spinning off investment management business
* State Street says to continue to return capital
Oct 16 Billionaire investor Nelson Peltz's Trian
Group called for change at custody bank State Street Corp
and suggested the company should consider spinning off
its investment management business in order to unlock value.
The activist investor said that if State Street fails to
make progress, Trian may decide to become significantly more
active.
"We believe State Street's low multiple is also a referendum
on the management's performance, the board's oversight and the
market's lack of confidence in the company's strategy and level
of execution," Peltz said in a letter to State Street's board on
Sunday.
Trian owns about 3.3 percent of the outstanding shares of
State Street, the world's third-largest institutional investor.
State Street said in a statement that it has "engaged in
constructive discussions" with Trian over the past year.
"With the approval of the Federal Reserve and within the
context of growing our business, we intend to continue to return
capital to our shareholders," the company said.
Peltz and his other Trian founding partners said that State
Street has significantly underperformed other banks due to
inadequate cost management, poor capital allocation decisions
and repeated "nonrecurring charges."
He suggested the company should consider splitting its
investment management and investment servicing businesses, set
long-term earnings margin targets for the company and prioritize
returning capital to shareholders by buying back more stock.
INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR
Trian also suggested that State Street Chief Executive Jay
Hooley should drop his additional position of chairman and put
an independent director into that role.
According to the letter, Trian has been talking to State
Street management for more than a year.
Trian said that State Street's board had already considered
and dismissed spinning off its State Street Global Advisors
(SSgA) asset management business because of concerns that there
was too much overlap between the investment management and
investment servicing businesses.
Trian said it believes these concerns are overstated and
that both units could thrive as stand-alone public companies.
Shares of State Street closed at $33.90 on Friday, down more
than 30 percent from January. Trian said it believes the
company's implied target value could be $99 per share in 2014.
Peltz has in recent years pushed for change at consumer
companies ranging from ketchup maker H.J. Heinz Co to
fast-food chain Wendy's and luxury jewelry retailer
Tiffany & Co .
(Reporting by Michael Erman in New York; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)