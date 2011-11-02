State Street loses global markets chief

Nov 2 The senior executive at State Street Corp
(STT.N) who oversaw its securities lending business, which has
weathered employee defections and a regulatory investigation,
has left the company, the Boston-based custody bank confirmed
on Wednesday.
David Puth decided to leave State Street after running its
global markets business for three years, company spokeswoman
Carolyn Cichon said.
In August 2008, State Street named Puth to the newly created
position of head of investment research, securities finance and
trading activities worldwide. He also joined the company's
operating group, State Street's senior-most strategy and
policy-making team.
Puth was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin in Boston; editing by Andre
Grenon)