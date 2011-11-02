UPDATE 1-State Street's global markets chief leaves

*State Street names new global markets chief
*Securities lending program has weathered turmoil
(Adds background, details on executives, securities lending)
The senior executive at State Street Corp
(STT.N) who oversaw its securities lending business, which has
weathered employee defections and a regulatory investigation,
has left the company, the Boston-based custody bank confirmed
on Wednesday.
David Puth decided to leave State Street after running its
global markets business for three years, company spokeswoman
Carolyn Cichon said. Puth is pursuing other opportunities in
the financial services industry, Cichon said.
Mike Rogers, executive vice president and head of global
services Americas, will assume leadership of the global markets
business in addition to his current responsibilities. Rogers is
a 30-year industry veteran who led Investor Financial's capital
markets businesses before it was acquired by State Street in
2007.
Puth did not return a telephone message seeking comment.
In August 2008, State Street named Puth to the newly created
position of head of investment research, securities finance and
trading activities worldwide. He also joined the company's
operating group, State Street's senior-most strategy and
policy-making team.
Puth previously worked at Chemical Bank, where he developed
and managed the bank's proprietary investments in a portfolio
of hedge funds that later became part of JP Morgan Capital
Partners. In 2007, before joining State Street, he founded
Eriska Group, an investment adviser and risk management
consulting firm.
In the summer of 2010, eight State Street executives left
the company's global securities finance team to start their own
firm. And earlier this year, State Street said in its annual
report that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was
investigating the management of the company's securities
lending program and the adequacy of disclosures to clients in
regard to certain collateral pools.
Securities lending is a key source of revenue for State
Street. In the third quarter, State Street's average lendable
assets were about $2.3 trillion.
The company said that third-quarter revenue from trading
services, securities finance and foreign exchange increased 21
percent over the second quarter amid higher market volatility.
Revenue from securities finance, which includes lending stocks
to hedge funds for shorting, decreased about 38 percent to $85
million from the seasonally strong second quarter.
(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin in Boston; Editing by Andre
Grenon)