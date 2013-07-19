CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-State Street profit beats Street; compensation costs fall

(Corrects year-ago profit figure and percent change)
BOSTON, July 19 State Street Corp's
second-quarter profit rose 19 percent, beating Wall Street
estimates, as compensation costs fell and revenue increased from
managing money, servicing client assets and trading foreign
currencies.
The Boston-based bank said on Friday it earned $571 million,
or $1.24 a share, compared with $480 million, or 98 cents a
share, a year earlier. Analysts, on average, expected $1.19 a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue from foreign exchange surged 33 percent to $171
million as the Boston-based bank took advantage of more volume
and volatility in global currency markets. Investment management
fees rose 13 percent to $277 million.
Servicing fees, which provide the lion's share of revenue,
rose 11 percent to $1.2 billion.
Total operating revenue was $2.58 billion, up 4.9 percent.
The bank cut compensation costs by 11 percent compared with
the first quarter. Those expenses have been a bone of contention
among some large State Street investors, who have complained
about them being too high compared to peer banks.
Compensation and employee benefit expenses were $917 million
in the quarter, down from $1.04 billion in the first quarter and
3 percent lower than the second quarter of 2012.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick
and John Wallace)