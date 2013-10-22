版本:
2013年 10月 22日

State Street's third-quarter operating profit rises 14 percent

Oct 22 State Street Corp said on Tuesday that third-quarter operating profit rose 14 percent as the custody bank saw double-digit gains from servicing client assets and managing money.

The Boston-based company's operating profit was $537 million, or $1.19 a share, compared with $473 million, or 99 cents a share, a year earlier.
