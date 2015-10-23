State Street net income flat, plans job cuts

BOSTON Oct 23 State Street Corp said on
Friday third-quarter net income was little changed as low equity
values and interest rates hurt revenue, and said it plans staff
cuts.
For the three months ended Sept. 30, the Boston-based
custody bank reported net income of $543 million, or $1.32 per
share, compared with net income of $542 million, or $1.26 a
share, in the same period a year earlier.
On an operating basis, the company earned $1.16 per share in
the quarter, lower than the $1.23 per share that analysts
estimated on average according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The results included $75 million of pre-tax severance costs,
relating to plans to cut about 600 workers worldwide amid a
"continued challenging environment," State Street Chief
Executive Joseph Hooley said in a statement.
The company ultimately aims to save $500 million a year
under an efficiency program, he said.
