UPDATE 1-State Street's profit falls 22 pct as costs rise

* Q1 earnings per share 99 cents vs est of $1.00/shr
* Expenses rise 11 pct to $2.03 bln
* Q1 results include pre-tax severance costs of $72 mln
(Adds details)
April 25 State Street Corp, the world's
second-largest custody bank, reported a 22 percent fall in
first-quarter profit, mainly due to higher expenses related to
recent job cuts.
Total expenses rose about 11 percent to $2.03 billion, while
employee compensation costs increased about 5 percent to about
$1.09 billion.
The results included pre-tax severance expenses of $72
million, or 11 cents per share, the company said.
The company has been cutting jobs over the last few quarters
as it struggles with high costs, which have been a bone of
contention with some large shareholders.
Total costs for the quarter represented about 80 percent of
the company's revenue of $2.49 billion.
"We are responding to the challenges presented by low
interest rates and conservative investor risk appetite by
realigning our staffing to support our goal of positive
operating leverage for the full year," Chief Executive Joseph
Hooley said.
Custody banks such as State Street and BNY Mellon Corp
lend stocks, track mutual fund prices and collect and
distribute dividend and interest payments for investors. They,
however, do not have retail branches.
BNY Mellon, the world's largest custody bank, reported a
better-than-expected first-quarter profit on Tuesday as rising
capital markets drove up its assets under custody and
administration.
State Street's net income available to common shareholders
fell 16 percent to $356 million, or 81 cents per share, in the
quarter ended March 31.
Revenue rose about 2 percent. Servicing fees rose 5.4
percent to $1.24 billion.
On an operating basis, State Street earned 99 cents per
share, missing the average analyst estimate of $1.00 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
State Street's assets under administration rose 9.4 percent
to $2.38 trillion as of the end of the quarter.
State Street's shares, which have fallen 10 percent so far
this year, closed at $65.73 on Thursday on the New York Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)