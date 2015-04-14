版本:
MOVES-State Street names Alex Lawton senior managing director

April 14 State Street Corp has appointed Alex Lawton senior managing director and head of securities finance for State Street Global Markets in Europe, the Middle-East and Africa.

Lawton joins from Barclays Plc where he was head of equity finance for the EMEA region. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi)

