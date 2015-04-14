MOVES-State Street names Alex Lawton senior managing director

BRIEF-Targa Resources commences public offering of common stock
* Targa Resources Corp commences public offering of common stock
April 14 State Street Corp has appointed Alex Lawton senior managing director and head of securities finance for State Street Global Markets in Europe, the Middle-East and Africa.
Lawton joins from Barclays Plc where he was head of equity finance for the EMEA region. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi)
* Targa Resources Corp commences public offering of common stock
* Ramaco Resources Inc sees IPO of 6 million shares priced between $12.00 and $15.00 per share - SEC filing
* Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc- Pat Krishnan resigned as company's chief executive officer- SEC filing