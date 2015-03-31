MOVES-Ron O'Hanley to head State Street's investment management arm

METALS-Shanghai copper lower as investors turn to equities
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai copper traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
March 31 Financial services provider State Street Corp said it appointed Ron O'Hanley to lead its investment management business, starting next month.
O'Hanley, 58, will succeed Scott Powers, 56, who is set to retire later this year after more than seven years as chief executive of State Street Global Advisors.
O'Hanley will report to Jay Hooley, chief executive of State Street Corp, and work with Powers over the next several months to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities.
O'Hanley, who has nearly 30 years of experience in leadership roles within the industry, was most recently with Fidelity Investments as president of asset management and corporate services. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)
MILAN, May 11 UniCredit beat expectations with a jump in first-quarter net profit to 907 million euros ($986 million) on Thursday as new boss Jean Pierre Mustier leads a turnaround at Italy's biggest bank by assets.
LUXEMBOURG, May 11 Ride-hailing app Uber is providing transportation services, an adviser to the top European Union court said on Thursday, dealing a blow to the U.S. start-up which has argued it is merely a digital enabler.