MOVES-State Street Global Advisors names SPDR ETFs head in Switzerland

Feb 8 State Street Global Advisors (SSGA), the
asset management business of State Street Corp appointed
Bernhard Wenger as head of SPDR ETFs in Switzerland.
Wenger, based in Zurich, will be responsible for business
development and sales of SPDR ETFs in the country.
He has more than 15 years of experience in the financial
industry and was most recently the head of European distribution
at ETF Securities.
Wenger will report to Alexis Marinof, EMEA head of SPDR ETFs
and Stan Hlad, head of SSGA Switzerland.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)