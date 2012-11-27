Statoil halts Faroe drilling as winter sets in

OSLO Nov 27 Oil and gas firm Statoil suspended work on its Brugdan II well offshore the Faroe Islands due to worsening weather conditions as winter sets in, the company said on Tuesday.

Statoil started drilling the well, 80 kilometres offshore, in June and has drilled into the sub-basalt region but has not yet reached its objective, the company said in a statement.

Statoil has a 50 percent stake in the license, ExxonMobil has 49 percent and Atlantic Petroleum P/F has 1 percent.