Statoil, ABB to develop subsea power distribution technology

OSLO, Sept 5 Oil and gas firm Statoil
and Swiss engineer ABB agreed to jointly develop
technology to transmit and distribute electricity up to 3,000
metres below the sea surface to power subsea equipment, the
Norwegian firm said on Thursday.
Statoil has been moving more and more equipment to the
bottom of the sea as subsea equipment improve recovery ratios
and power distribution at the bottom of the sea, instead of
platforms, would cut cost as it would need fewer cables.
"The joint industrial programme will develop technologies
needed to provide electrical power to subsea pumps, electrical
submersible pumps and subsea gas compressors for projects on the
Norwegian continental shelf, in the Gulf of Mexico and other
places around the world," Statoil senior vice president for
research, development and innovation Karl Johnny Hersvik.
The total cost of the five-year programme is $100 million,
including ABB funding.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)