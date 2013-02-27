Statoil says Aker Solutions, FMC deals worth up to NOK 14 bln

BRIEF-Halliburton CEO Lesar 2016 total compensation $17.8 mln
* Halliburton Co - CEO David J. Lesar's 2016 total compensation was $17.8 million versus $15.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
OSLO Feb 27 Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil said on Wednesday its five-year framework agreements awarded to Norway's Aker Solutions and FMC Technologies were worth up to 14 billion Norwegian crowns ($2.45 billion).
The deals concern subsea operations services offshore Norway and aim to ensure long-term supply of maintenance and operational support for Statoil's' subsea fields, the firm said.
Aker Solutions said earlier on Wednesday its share of the deal was worth 5.5 billion crowns.
* Halliburton Co - CEO David J. Lesar's 2016 total compensation was $17.8 million versus $15.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Czech bond yields rise (Adds dealer comment on crown, consolidation of Croatian markets after weeks of a plunge)
* CEO Leon Moulder Jr's 2016 total compensation was $5.7 million versus $5.5 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oMgYGz) Further company coverage: