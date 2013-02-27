Statoil says Aker Solutions, FMC deals worth up to NOK 14 bln

OSLO Feb 27 Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil said on Wednesday its five-year framework agreements awarded to Norway's Aker Solutions and FMC Technologies were worth up to 14 billion Norwegian crowns ($2.45 billion).

The deals concern subsea operations services offshore Norway and aim to ensure long-term supply of maintenance and operational support for Statoil's' subsea fields, the firm said.

Aker Solutions said earlier on Wednesday its share of the deal was worth 5.5 billion crowns.