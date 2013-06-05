UPDATE 2-Statoil delays $15.5 bln Arctic project over tax rise

* Tax hike endangers viability of Johan Castberg project
* Raises break-even cost by $7 per barrel
* Statoil move deals blow to Labour-led government
By Balazs Koranyi and Gwladys Fouche
OSLO, June 5 Statoil delayed a $15.5
billion Arctic oil project on Wednesday due to a planned tax
increase, dealing a blow to the Norwegian government's hopes of
creating a new oil region in the far north.
State-controlled Statoil said it would halt the Johan
Castberg development, the biggest project in Norway's part of
the Barents Sea, and withhold contracts for now after the tax
rise sharply raised its already high break-even cost.
The decision comes as energy firms around the globe review
their offshore projects, especially Arctic developments, which
tend to be more expensive and also more risky.
Falling oil prices and rising costs for everything from
labour to equipment are also reducing investment appetite,
pushing firms toward more certain projects.
Norway, the world's seventh-largest oil exporter, announced
plans for its first oil tax change in two decades last month,
saying it would cut the amount energy firms can write down on
their investments and also limit the period for writedowns.
The move "reduces the attractiveness of future projects,
particularly marginal fields and fields which require new
infrastructure," said Oeystein Michelsen, Statoil's development
chief for Norway.
Statoil said Castberg's break-even cost would rise by $7 per
barrel as a result of the tax hike, making it potentially less
attractive than other projects the company is considering.
Statoil has not said what Castberg's break-even cost is.
The company estimates Castberg to hold up to 600 million
barrels of oil, which at peak production would account for
nearly a tenth of the firm's total output.
Statoil is expected to be the second-biggest spender on
offshore projects over the next five years, trailing only
Brazil's Petrobras, analysts said.
But like global peers ConocoPhillips and Royal Dutch
Shell, it is under pressure from investors to curb
spending at a time when costs are rising.
"We believe that there is considerable investor disquiet
over the absence of free cash flow being generated by the
majors," UBS analysts said in a note to clients.
BLOW
Castberg is a high-profile development and its delay is a
blow to the government, which promoted it as a huge step in
revitalising the country's poorer and sparsely populated north.
The Labour-led government, which badly trails in opinion
polls ahead of elections in September, has been under fire from
energy firms this year, who argue that recent regulation and tax
changes reduce the sector's viability.
Norway's oil output, which peaked in 2000, is expected to
fall to a 25-year low this year.
With a final decision on the tax rise and possible state aid
for Statoil still pending, Statoil's decision to delay Castberg
is seen by some as a move to put pressure on the government.
"We interpret Statoil's decision to very publicly defer the
final investment decision of a high-profile project ... as a
deliberate gesture to demonstrate that the proposed tax change
may have consequences which ultimately impair the value of
Norway's resource base to the state," Deutsche Bank said in a
note to clients.
Oil minister Ola Borten Moe played down the delay.
"I am confident than Johan Castberg will be built," he told
reporters. "It is an important project for Norway, and for
Statoil as well."
The centre-right Conservative Party, which polls tip to win
the election, said it has yet to form a view on the tax
proposal.
Statoil owns a 50 percent stake in the Castberg project
while ENI, which is working on nearby Goliat, has 30
percent and state holding company Petoro has 20 percent.