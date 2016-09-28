Statoil Brazil chief says looking at Brazil subsalt opportunities

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
SAO PAULO, Sept 28 The President of Statoil in Brazil said on Wednesday that the Norwegian oil producer is looking at opportunities in Brazil's offshore oil region known as the Subsalt Polygon.
Brazil's government is seeking to end a requirement that state-run firm Petrobras operate all oil fields in the Subsalt Polygon and Statoil's Päl Eitrheim said on the sidelines of an event in Sao Paulo that the Norwegian company could be interested in becoming an operator in the area. (Reporting by Luciano Costa)
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.