Statoil pleads guilty to Alberta water charges

CALGARY, Alberta Aug 17 Statoil (STL.OL) pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges in Alberta related to water use at its oil sands project and is working with prosecutors on a "creative sentencing" plan, the company said.

The Norwegian oil producer will appear again in an Edmonton courtroom on Nov. 21 for sentencing, Statoil spokesman Peter Symons said.

Alberta's environment ministry charged Statoil in February with 19 counts related to contravening its water license and providing false and misleading information regarding water withdrawals at its facility near Conklin, in northeastern Alberta, in 2008 and 2009.

"We've been working very closely and cooperatively with the Crown and Alberta Environment for a resolution," Symons said. "I can tell you that we expect there to be a substantial reduction in the number of charges faced by Statoil."

He declined to give details of the alternatives for sentencing.

Last year, after being convicted of charges related to the deaths of 1,600 ducks in a toxic tailings pond, Syncrude Canada, one of the country's biggest oil sands operators, was fined C$3 million ($3.1 million).

Most of the money went to wildlife and habitat conservation programs in northern Alberta, site of the world's third-largest oil reserves.

Statoil's Leismer steam-driven oil sands project is designed to produce 18,800 barrels a day in the next two years. A second project in the region, called Corner, is scheduled to start up in 2015 or 1016 and produce 60,000 barrels a day.

Its partner in the developments is Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production PTTE.BK.

($1=$0.98 Canadian) (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Peter Galloway)