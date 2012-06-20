Statoil finds up to 200 mln bbls of oil off Canada

CALGARY, Alberta, June 20 Statoil ASA said on Wednesday it found 100 million to 200 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent at its Mizzen prospect in the North Atlantic off Canada's East Coast, a project for which it had kept results secret.

Statoil of Norway said it plans to drill two more wells at the discovery this year and next, and possibly more in 2014 and beyond. Mizzen is located in the Flemish Pass, 500 km (310 miles) East of St. John's, Newfoundland.