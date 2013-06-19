REFILE-Statoil finds oil offshore Canada, near previous find

OSLO, June 19 Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil
discovered light, high-quality oil offshore Canada,
about 500 kilometres north-east of St. John's in Newfoundland
and Labrador, it said on Wednesday.
"While it is still too early to determine Harpoon's resource
potential at this time, this is very encouraging for the area
and especially for the Bay du Nord well planned for later this
year," Erik Finnstrom, Statoil's senior vice president for
Exploration North America said.
The discovery is near the Mizzen find, which holds up to 200
million barrels of oil.
Statoil operates the licence with a 65 percent interest
while Husky Energy holds 35 percent.