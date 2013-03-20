Statoil to spend $600 mln on small oil development

OSLO, March 20 Norwegian energy firm Statoil
has agreed to spend 3.5 billion crowns ($600 million)
to tie its small Smoerbukk oil field into its Aasgard
development, hoping to recover 16.5 million barrels of oil
equivalent, it said on Wednesday.
Production from the Smoerbukk extension in the Norwegian Sea
is expected to start in third quarter of 2015, the firm said in
a statement.
"The recovered gas will be reinjected in the reservoir in
order to maintain the reservoir pressure as oil is drained out,"
it said.
Statoil is Aasgard's operator with a 34.6 percent stake
while other partners include state holding firm Petoro (35.7
percent), Eni (14.8 percent), Total (7.7
percent) and ExxonMobil (7.24 percent).