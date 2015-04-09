Statoil makes Gulf of Mexico oil discovery

BRIEF-Teekay LNG contemplates new Norwegian bond issuance
* Teekay LNG - Intends to issue new senior unsecured bonds in Norwegian bond market through add-on to its existing Norwegian bonds due in October 2021
OSLO, April 9 Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil made an oil discovery in the Yeti prospect in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, about 15 kilometres south of the Big Foot field and 11 kilometres from the Cascade field, it said on Thursday.
"We are analysing data to determine the size of the discovery in order to consider future appraisal options," the firm said in a statement.
Statoil holds 50 percent of the Yeti licence, while Anadarko has 37.5 percent and Samson 12.5 percent. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
* Teekay LNG - Intends to issue new senior unsecured bonds in Norwegian bond market through add-on to its existing Norwegian bonds due in October 2021
* has mandated Arctic Securities, DNB Markets and SEB to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in the Nordics commencing on Jan 23
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.