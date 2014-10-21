UPDATE 1-Statoil finds more oil in decades-old North Sea site

(Adds detail, analyst)
OSLO Oct 21 Norwegian energy firm Statoil
said on Tuesday it had found up to 80 million barrels
of recoverable oil in a prospect first drilled more than two
decades ago and abandoned because the initial discovery was too
small.
Statoil said it found between 30 million and 80 million
barrels near its operating Grane field in the North Sea, well
above the six million barrels estimated when the prospect was
explored by Norsk Hydro in 1992.
New finds near existing fields are highly prized as they can
be tied into existing operations without much expensive new
infrastructure.
"These barrels are very profitable," Pareto Securities
analyst Trond Omdal said. "You can use the existing installation
and extend the life of it."
"Assuming $5 per barrel valuation would imply 0.2 to 0.5
crowns per share," he said.
Grane, which started producing in 2003, was Norway's third
biggest oil producer last year with about 95,000 barrels per
day, according to the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate.
The find is also near another site Statoil discovered in
2013 that contains 18-33 million barrels of recoverable oil.
Statoil said it would consider tying the new discovery to
the Grane field.
Statoil shares, battered in recent weeks from a falling oil
prices, were 0.2 percent higher in early trade, trailing a 0.5
percent rise in the European oil and gas index.
Statoil owns 57 percent of the production licence for the
new discovery. State holding firm Petoro has 30 percent and
ExxonMobil has 13 percent.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Joachim Dagenborg; Editing by
Andrew Heavens)