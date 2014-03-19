CORRECTED-Statoil makes small gas discovery in N.Sea

(Corrects the unit to oil equivalents from gas in the first paragraph)

OSLO, March 19 Oil firm Statoil has made a small gas discovery, containing between 0.5 and 2 million standard cubic metres of recoverable oil equivalents near the Visund field in the Norwegian part of the North Sea, the Norwegian Oil Directorate said on Wednesday.

Statoil has a 59-percent take in the production license, called PL 120. The other partners are U.S. major ConocoPhillips with 13 percent, France's Total with 11 percent and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro with 17 percent. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Henrik Stolen)