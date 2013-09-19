版本:
Statoil drills dry well in Norwegian North Sea

OSLO, Sept 19 Norway's Statoil drilled a dry well in the Norwegian North Sea, near the Oseberg South field, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Thursday.

Shareholders in the licence include Statoil (49.3 percent), state holding firm Petoro (33.6 percent), Total (14.7 percent) and ConocoPhillips (2.4 pct).

