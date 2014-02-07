RPT-Statoil to slow down Arctic exploration due cost control -exploration chief

LONDON Feb 7 Norway's Statoil will
slow down exploration efforts in the Arctic, one of its key
priority areas, in order to control capital spending, the firm's
exploration chief told Reuters on Friday.
"I expect there will be questions asked about the Arctic
going forward, not least since Shell suspended their plans," Tim
Dodson said in an interview on the margins of a capital markets
day held by the company.
"We have thought carefully through our plans in the Arctic.
We basically have slowed things down. We have slowed things down
because we can. We have a lot of other choices, other things
that are more timely to bring forward."