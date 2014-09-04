版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 4日 星期四 14:14 BJT

Statoil says to abandon two wells in Angola, Gulf of Mexico

OSLO, Sept 4 Norwegian oil and gas producer Statoil has drilled a dry well in Angola's presalt formations and failed to find commercially viable resources in a separate well in the Martin prospect in the Gulf of Mexico, the company said on Thursday.

Both wells will be abandoned, it said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐