UPDATE 1-Lacking drilling prospects, Statoil takes rigs out of fleet

* Takes Transocean, Songa rigs out of fleet
* Suspension until end 2014, may be extended
* Already suspended or cancelled rig contracts this year
OSLO, Nov 6 Norwegian energy firm Statoil
idled two drilling rigs on Thursday due to high costs
and lack of work, as it continues to scale back operations when
a year ago it was paying near record rates to secure drilling
capacity.
The firm is cutting capital expenditure, delaying or
cancelling projects to save cash after a ten-year spending spree
and a nearly 30 percent fall in crude prices since June.
Statoil said it suspended a Transocean and a Songa
Offshore rig until the end of the year and may extend
those suspension as it seeks drilling prospects.
"Unfortunately we are now in a situation of overcapacity,
high costs and lower profitability," Jon Arnt Jacobsen,
Statoil's chief procurement officer, said.
Oil firms paid more than $600,000 per day for top
specification deepwater rigs last year but rates have dipped
under $400,000 recently. The market is struggling with
overcapacity as speculative, uncontracted vessels, ordered
during the boom times, are delivered.
Statoil has already suspended or cancelled several rig
contracts this year, including with Saipem and Diamond
Offshore.
"We are working on the hypothesis that we'll put both rigs
back into operation next year but I cannot rule out that Statoil
will need to take measures in the rig market in 2015, as we are
continuously evaluating the fleet," Tore Aarreberg, Statoil's
manager for rig procurement, said.
"It has been difficult to identify the drilling targets and
we are now working together with our partners to identify
drilling assignments for 2015," Aarreberg added.
Statoil was the most successful offshore explorer last year
but struggled to make big finds this year, drilling several dry
wells in highly anticipated Arctic prospects.
The vessels suspended include Transocean's harsh environment
ultra-deepwater Spitsbergen rig and Songa's semi-submersible
Trym.
Songa said Statoil would continue to pay $279,000 per day
for the rig while it was idle. Transocean could not be reached
for comment.
Songa shares fell 8.4 percent by 1002 GMT.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, Editing by Michael Urquhart)