Statoil drills dry well off Faroe Islands

OSLO, June 27 Norwegian energy firm Statoil drilled a dry well offshore Faroe Islands, it said on Friday.

This was the second exploration well drilled in the license, some 130 kilometres offshore the Faroes.

Statoil, the operator of the license, holds 35 percent, ExxonMobil has 49 percent, OMV 15 percent and Atlantic Petroleum 1 percent.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)