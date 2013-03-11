版本:
中国
2013年 3月 11日

Statoil begins production at small Vigdis North-East oil field

OSLO, March 11 Norwegian energy firm Statoil has started production at its small Vigdis North-East oil field in the Norwegian North Sea with reserves around 37 million barrels of oil equivalent, it said on Monday.

The field, discovered in 2009, is owned by Statoil (41.5 percent), state holding firm Petoro (30.0 percent), ExxonMobil (16.1 percent), Idemitsu (9.6 percent) and RWE (2.8 percent).

