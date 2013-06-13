版本:
Statoil makes small gas find at Visund field in N.Sea

OSLO, June 13 Statoil has made a small gas find at the Visund field in the Norwegian section of the North Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Thursday.

The find contains between 0.7 and 1.6 million standard cubic metres of gas.

The other partners in the Visund field are ConocoPhillips , Total and Petoro.
