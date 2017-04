OSLO, June 28 Norwegian energy firm Statoil is battling a fire at the Eisenbarth well pad in Monroe Country, Ohio, part of its shale gas operations in the Marcellus area, it said in a statement on Saturday.

"There is a fire involving equipment on location," the firm said. "It is limited to surface equipment and does not involve the wells."

The firm said all personnel were accounted for and there were no injuries reported. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)