UPDATE 1-Arctic Snoehvit LNG output shut -Statoil

By Gwladys Fouche

OSLO, Jan 13 Production at the Snoehvit gas field in the Arctic has been halted due to a problem with the onshore processing plant's safety system and it is unclear how long the outage will last, Norway's Statoil said.

The facility on Melkoeya island, perched on Europe's northernmost tip, is Europe's only liquefied natural gas (LNG) production plant. Its output amounts to an average of some 5.76 billion cubic metres per year.

A water leak occurred at a unit that is part of the plant's system, Statoil said in a statement late on Thursday.

"We are working to clarify the cause of the water leakage and preparing the repair work, so that we can resume production quickly," said Oeivind Nilsen, production director for the plant.

A Statoil spokesman later said it was too early to say when production at Snoehvit would resume.

Technical problems at the processing plant have caused a series of shutdowns in the past year. Statoil does not expect to have any planned outages before 2014.

Alongside Statoil, which has a 33.53-percent stake in Snoehvit, the other partners in the field are GdF Suez (12 percent), Hess (3.26 percent), Total (18.40 percent), RWE Dea (2.81 percent) and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro.