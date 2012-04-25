Statoil takes 35 pct stake in Ghana licence

BRIEF-GMS announces upsizing and pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
* GMS announces upsizing and pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
OSLO, April 25 Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil said on Wednesday it agreed to take a 35 percent working interest in the Deepwater Tano/Cape Three Points deepwater licence offshore Ghana from Hess through a farm in agreement.
Statoil will assume a 35 percent working interest in the licence and carry a proportional share of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation's interest, amounting to a total paying interest of 38.89 percent.
Hess will retain a 55 percent working interest and GNPC its 10 percent carried interest.
* Priced a registered underwritten public offering of an aggregate principal amount of $150 million of its 3.543 percent senior notes due 2024
* North American Palladium announces year end 2016 results and 2017 guidance