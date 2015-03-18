版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 19日 星期四 02:31 BJT

BRIEF-Statoil adds acreage in the Gulf of Mexico

March 18 Statoil ASA

* Statoil successfully bid on 14 leases in the U.S. Department of the Interior's central region Gulf of Mexico lease sale 235

* "The acreage high bid today, completes our ownership of the Monument prospect, brings additional prospects in to our portfolio and strengthens our position in prioritised areas of the US Gulf of Mexico," Statoil said.

* Statoil's winning bids are subject to review and final approval by the authorities. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Balazs Koranyi)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐