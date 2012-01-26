50 pct more gas in Arctic field than originally seen - report

OSLO Jan 26 Statoil's Snoehvit offshore gas field in the Arctic contains some 50 percent more in gas reserves than originally thought, Norwegian broadcaster NRK said on Thursday, quoting a Statoil executive.

"What lies under the ground at Snoehvit behaves better than we had thought, and the reserves look to be about 50 percent greater than we expected 10 years ago," Oeyvind Nilsen, production chief at the field, told the broadcaster.

Norway's parliament approved Snoehvit for development in 2002.