UPDATE 1-Statoil's Luva field development to cost $5.84 bln

* Statoil chooses floating production unit concept

* To come onstream in 2016

* Recoverable reserves 47 billion standard cubic metres of gas

OSLO, Dec 13 Norway's Statoil will opt for a floating production unit to develop its Luva field in the Norwegian Sea and total investment cost is estimated at around 34 billion Norwegian crowns ($5.84 billion), the company said on Tuesday.

Production start is scheduled for 2016, in line with the company's earlier plans, with an estimated production period of eight years, Statoil said in a statement.

Total recoverable reserves at Luva are seen at about 47 billion standard cubic metres of gas and 0.8 billion standard cubic metres of condensate

ABG Sundal Collier oil sector analyst Anders Holte said the proposed investment cost and technology were "largely as expected" and noted that the project depends on a new pipline to the area by Norwegian infrastructure operator Gassco.

The total cost includes floating production unit, subsea equipment, wells and pipes, Statoil said, adding that Gassco will make a separate environmental impact assessment for the main export pipeline.

Statoil owns 75 percent of the field while ExxonMobil has 15 percent and ConocoPhillips has 10 percent.

Luva was discovered in 1997 and Statoil has spent the past two years considering the approaches to bring the field onstream.