UPDATE 1-Statoil's Luva field development to cost $5.84 bln

* Statoil chooses floating production unit concept
* To come onstream in 2016
* Recoverable reserves 47 billion standard cubic metres of
gas
OSLO, Dec 13 Norway's Statoil
will opt for a floating production unit to develop its Luva
field in the Norwegian Sea and total investment cost is
estimated at around 34 billion Norwegian crowns ($5.84 billion),
the company said on Tuesday.
Production start is scheduled for 2016, in line with the
company's earlier plans, with an estimated production period of
eight years, Statoil said in a statement.
Total recoverable reserves at Luva are seen at about 47
billion standard cubic metres of gas and 0.8 billion standard
cubic metres of condensate
ABG Sundal Collier oil sector analyst Anders Holte said the
proposed investment cost and technology were "largely as
expected" and noted that the project depends on a new pipline to
the area by Norwegian infrastructure operator Gassco.
The total cost includes floating production unit, subsea
equipment, wells and pipes, Statoil said, adding that Gassco
will make a separate environmental impact assessment for the
main export pipeline.
Statoil owns 75 percent of the field while ExxonMobil
has 15 percent and ConocoPhillips has 10
percent.
Luva was discovered in 1997 and Statoil has spent the past
two years considering the approaches to bring the field
onstream.